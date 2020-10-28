Austrian Railways To Suspend Night Trains Between Germany and Austria

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

After a rise in Covid-19 cases in Germany, the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have announced the suspension of nightly train traffic between Germany and Austria for one month starting November 8, 2020. As of today, other daytime services will not be affected and will operate as usual.

Trains of this kind (ÖBB Nightjets) will not be seen crossing the German-Austrian border during the period of November 8, 2020 to December 2, 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NAC / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Due to the currently increasing Covid-19 infection figures in Austria, Germany and Switzerland and the resulting travel restrictions, the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have announced the reduction of the nightly train traffic between Austria and Germany as well as Switzerland and Germany from November 8, 2020 to probably December 2, 2020.

According to a statement, the ÖBB has full understanding for all local and national measures taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, but in view of the high travel barriers, it is necessary to react appropriately.

This reaction will be the suspension of the so-called "Nightjet" traffic between Germany and Austria as well as between Switzerland and Germany for one month.

However, in time for the public holidays in early December, the Austrian Railways assure to again bring all passengers who will be travelling with the Nightjets to their destinations safely and relaxed.

Not affected will be all daytime services - including international trains. Here, all connections will be operating as usual unless further developments will need other measures that might affect these services.

Germany and Austria have both seen a drastic rise in Covid-19 cases in the recent weeks.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Railways: EUR 17.5 Billion of Investment Until 2026 (October 20)
Minister President of Bavaria Meets Kurz: "Borders Need To Stay Open" (October 9)
Austria and Germany Agree to Open Borders on 15 June (May 13)
Read More
Switzerland, Railway Industry, OEBB Austrian Railways, Germany, COVID-19
Featured
Vienna International Centre - Live-Ticker Coronavirus Situation: Several New Positive COVID-19 Cases, More than 100 Cases in Total
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter