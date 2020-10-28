Austrian Railways To Suspend Night Trains Between Germany and Austria
After a rise in Covid-19 cases in Germany, the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have announced the suspension of nightly train traffic between Germany and Austria for one month starting November 8, 2020. As of today, other daytime services will not be affected and will operate as usual.
Due to the currently increasing Covid-19 infection figures in Austria, Germany and Switzerland and the resulting travel restrictions, the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have announced the reduction of the nightly train traffic between Austria and Germany as well as Switzerland and Germany from November 8, 2020 to probably December 2, 2020.
According to a statement, the ÖBB has full understanding for all local and national measures taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, but in view of the high travel barriers, it is necessary to react appropriately.
This reaction will be the suspension of the so-called "Nightjet" traffic between Germany and Austria as well as between Switzerland and Germany for one month.
However, in time for the public holidays in early December, the Austrian Railways assure to again bring all passengers who will be travelling with the Nightjets to their destinations safely and relaxed.
Not affected will be all daytime services - including international trains. Here, all connections will be operating as usual unless further developments will need other measures that might affect these services.
Germany and Austria have both seen a drastic rise in Covid-19 cases in the recent weeks.