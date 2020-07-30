What British Nationals Travelling to Austria Need to Know
The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel, with Austria being one of the exceptions. If you’re a British national and you’re planning travel to Austria, find out what you need to know about travel regulations and coronavirus in Austria in the article below.
The UK has left the European Union.
However, the rules on travel to EU countries will stay the same until 31 December 2020 while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements.
Since 4 July, 2020, Austria is exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel.
This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover.
Around 980,000 British nationals visit Austria each year. Most visits are trouble-free.
Please note the following travel advice, as recommended by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office:
- It’s generally illegal in Austria to wear in a public place any clothing or object that conceals the face and makes facial features unrecognisable. This does not apply to medical or fabric face masks, which are compulsory in some situations due to coronavirus.
- Immigration controls may temporarily be in place at some road and rail border crossing points with Italy.
- You should carry your passport with you when crossing the border into or from Austria. Monitor local media and check with your transport provider or the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) website for updates.
- There are occasional demonstrations in Austria’s cities. Although these are generally peaceful, you should take extra care near demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities.
- There are complex driving laws in Austria, especially for caravan and motor-home owners.
- There’s a danger of avalanches in some areas, particularly in periods of heavy snowfall. Even during summer time this danger still exists for snow covered areas.
- Terrorist attacks in Austria can’t be ruled out. You should be vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities.
- Don’t carry your passport around with you. Leave it in your hotel safe and carry a photocopy instead.
- If you need to contact the emergency services call 112.
If you’re already in Austria and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the British embassy or consulate in Vienna. Details can be found below:
EMBASSY OF THE UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND
Jauresgasse 12, 1030 Wien
Phone:(+43 / 1) 716 13 - 0
Fax:(+43 / 1) 716 13 - 2999
E-Mail:press(at)britishembassy.at
Web:www.ukinaustria.fco.gov.uk
Emergency call:(+43 / 1) 716 13 - 0
Jurisdiction:Republik Österreich
Business hours: Mo - Fr 09.00 - 13.00 und 14.00 - 17.00
