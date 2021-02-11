Sponsored Content
European Year of Rail: Inauguration of EU Locomotive in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: February 11, 2021; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Year of Rail wants to highlight the advantages of rail as as safe and sustainable means of transportation. For this occasion, a specially branded EU locomotive was inaugurated at the Vienna Central Station by Austria's Climate Protection Minister Gewessler, representative of the European Commission in Austria Selmayr, and Austrian Railways CEO Matthä.
The representative of the European Commission in Austria Martin Selmayr, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, and Austrian Railways (ÖBB) CEO Andreas Matthä inaugurated the EU locomotive at Vienna Central Station. / Picture: © ÖBB / Scheiblecker
On the occasion of the European Year of Rail, it was "make way for the new EU locomotive" at Vienna Central Station.
Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, the representative of the European Commission in Austria Martin Selmayr and Austrian Railways (ÖBB) CEO Andreas Matthä inaugurated the EU locomotive in its new design. …
