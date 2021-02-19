ÖBB Is Internationally Recognized for Sustainability

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

The international rating agency ISS has awarded ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG the first place out of 55 international transport companies for its commitment to sustainability, climate protection and eco-efficiency. Austria's Climate Protection Minister Gewessler is delighted about the international recognition for ÖBB and emphasizes that climate protection is the right path for the future.

Austrian Railways (ÖBB) has received international recognition for its commitment to sustainability. / Picture: © ÖBB / Michael Fritscher

No transport infrastructure company in the world is as intensively and successfully committed to sustainability, climate protection and eco-efficiency as ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG.

This is the result of a survey conducted by the international rating agency ISS. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
European Year of Rail: Inauguration of EU Locomotive in Vienna (February 11)
Austrian Railways: EUR 17.5 Billion of Investment Until 2026 (October 20, 2020)
Vienna: 44 Hectares of Train Station Will Turn Into Housing for 16,000 People (August 21, 2020)
Read More
Transport Industry, Institutional Shareholder Services Environmental Social Governance ISS ESG, Sustainability, Silvia Angelo, Ratings, OEBB Infrastruktur, Leonore Gewessler, OEBB Austrian Railways
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter