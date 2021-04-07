Sponsored Content
New Train Connection Between Prague and Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 11:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The former, so-called "Vindobona" train connection between Vienna and Prague could be soon reinstated again. Talks between Austrian and Czech politicians have been positive for a connection between the two countries' capital cities, which would especially benefit Austrians from the Waldviertel, a region in the northwest of Lower Austria.
Formerly known as "Vindobona" train, a train connection between Vienna and Prague could be reinstalled soon. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / R.D. --Rolf-Dresden / CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
A new train connection between Vienna and Prague could be implemented in the near future.
According to Lower Austrian Provincial Councilor for Mobility Ludwig Schleritzko, "corresponding talks with the Czech Deputy Transport Minister Jan Sechter have already taken place and have been positive." …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Railways: EUR 17.5 Billion of Investment Until 2026 (October 20, 2020)
Bratislava - Vienna Railway Line Extended (December 5, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content