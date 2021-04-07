New Train Connection Between Prague and Vienna

The former, so-called "Vindobona" train connection between Vienna and Prague could be soon reinstated again. Talks between Austrian and Czech politicians have been positive for a connection between the two countries' capital cities, which would especially benefit Austrians from the Waldviertel, a region in the northwest of Lower Austria.

A new train connection between Vienna and Prague could be implemented in the near future.

According to Lower Austrian Provincial Councilor for Mobility Ludwig Schleritzko, "corresponding talks with the Czech Deputy Transport Minister Jan Sechter have already taken place and have been positive." …

