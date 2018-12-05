Bratislava - Vienna Railway Line Extended

Left to right: Gerhard Schödinger, representing Lower Austria, Ulli Sima, Vienna City Councillor for the Environment and Wiener Stadtwerke, Jörg Wojahn, representative of the EC, and Michaela Huber, Director of the Board of ÖBB-Personenverkehr AG. / Picture: © ÖBB-Holding AG / Zenger

Vienna Section

A first, important step towards a fast and safe train connection between the two EU capitals Vienna and Bratislava has been taken.

After two years of construction, the so-called Vienna section was officially opened.

The Vienna section extends from the Erzherzog-Karl-Straße stop via the Hirschstetten stop to Vienna Aspern Nord. The extensive work started in September 2016 with the official ground-breaking ceremony. In the following 26 months, not one stone remained on the other. The Hirschstetten stop was newly built on a high level and a new pedestrian walkway now leads to the school on Contiweg. The railway crossings on Hirschstettner Straße and Contiweg are a thing of the past. Two underpasses now ensure greater safety in road and rail traffic.

The station Wien Aspern Nord was newly built as a link with the Vienna underground line U2. With the complete commissioning for the timetable change in the current month, one of the largest urban development areas in Europe, Seestadt Aspern will also be developed by the S-Bahn (line S80). The residents also benefit from new noise barriers.

With the completion of the Vienna section, travellers and commuters already benefit from a better local transport service: for example, from the extension of the S80 rapid-transit railway to Aspern Nord - Vienna's largest urban development area.

In the future, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) will offer its passengers a half-hourly service on the S80 between Aspern Nord and Vienna Central Station on weekdays, and between Hütteldorf and Vienna Central Station at peak times. "The extension of the line is the basis for the future cycle density. By ordering from the State of Vienna and VOR for the coming timetable, we will be offering our S80 passengers an additional 160,000 train kilometres per year," explains Michaela Huber.

The expansion is also essential for the City of Vienna. "After the fall of the Iron Curtain, Vienna moved from the edge back to the centre of Europe. The new railway line Vienna-Bratislava is not only of great importance for our city. It brings two capital cities and thus the whole of Europe closer together and thus promotes development in the entire region," says Ulli Sima.

Outlook on the Lower Austrian Section

Work in Lower Austria began in August 2018 even before the Vienna section was commissioned.

The Marchegger Ostbahn will be electrified during ongoing railway operations, and in sections it will be double-tracked, i.e. electrification up to the state border and in sections double-track expansion between the Siebenbrunn-Leopoldsdorf and Schönfeld-Lassee stations.

In addition, a total of seven stations along the entire line will be modernised and equipped to be barrier-free. "We are looking forward to the new connection to Bratislava, as not only two cultural cities are moving closer together. The Lower Austrian population will also benefit from the expansion of modern, barrier-free railway stations along the route. The P&R offer will not be neglected either", Gerhard Schödinger is pleased to report.

Customers will then benefit from a faster train connection between the two EU capitals Vienna and Bratislava. "Jörg Wojahn is convinced: "Overall, the expansion strengthens the trans-European network, as the line is located on two European core network corridors: the Baltic-Adriatic Corridor and the Rhine-Danube Corridor.