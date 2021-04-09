Sponsored Content
Rail Connection Vienna - Salzburg Maintains Regular Intervals
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: April 9, 2021; 16:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Climate Protection Ministry has once again ensured regular intervals for the rail connection between Vienna and Salzburg. The important connection, which is offered by the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) and Westbahn, is one of the most important rail connection in Austria and will thus be offered in regular intervals until July 4 due to an emergency award.
The rail connection between Vienna and Salzburg will maintain regular intervals until July 4. / Picture: © ÖBB / Michael Fritscher
The Austrian Railways (ÖBB) and Westbahn will continue to serve the connection Vienna - Salzburg in regular intervals.
After the latest emergency award of the Austrian Ministry of Climate Protection has ran out on April 7, this award is now renewed.
Without an extension of the emergency award, both ÖBB and Westbahn would have been forced to cancel many connections,…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna - Salzburg: Frequent Intervals Will Be Maintained (February 15)
Rail Traffic Between Vienna and Salzburg Can Be Maintained (November 13, 2020)
Austrian Railways To Suspend Night Trains Between Germany and Austria (October 28, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content