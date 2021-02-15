Sponsored Content
Vienna - Salzburg: Frequent Intervals Will Be Maintained
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The important rail connection between Vienna and Salzburg will keep having regular intervals due to an emergency award by the Austrian Ministry of Climate Protection. The ministry will continue to order trains from the Austrian Railways (ÖBB) and Westbahn in order to assure a frequent rail connection until April 7.
The Austrian Railways (ÖBB) and Westbahn will continue to provide regular intervals on the connection Vienna - Salzburg. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Following the approval now given by Austria's Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Climate Protection is extending the emergency award to maintain train services between Vienna and Salzburg.
The Ministry of Climate Protection will continue to order trains in a regular interval timetable until April 7. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Rail Traffic Between Vienna and Salzburg Can Be Maintained (November 13, 2020)
Austrian Railways To Suspend Night Trains Between Germany and Austria (October 28, 2020)
Austrian Railways: EUR 17.5 Billion of Investment Until 2026 (October 20, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content