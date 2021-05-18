Sponsored Content
Italy Opens Border for Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Italy has opened its border for Austria and many other EU countries. Only a few days before Austria eases its entry regulations, the Italian government has decided to set the stage for inner-European travel.
Italy has lifted the quarantine requirement for entry into the country from Austria. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org
Since the beginning of the week (May 17, 2021), quarantine is no longer required for entry into Italy from Austria if appropriate proof is provided. …
