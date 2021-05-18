Italy Opens Border for Austria

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

Italy has opened its border for Austria and many other EU countries. Only a few days before Austria eases its entry regulations, the Italian government has decided to set the stage for inner-European travel.

Italy has lifted the quarantine requirement for entry into the country from Austria. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

Since the beginning of the week (May 17, 2021), quarantine is no longer required for entry into Italy from Austria if appropriate proof is provided. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
How to Get Into Austria as of May 19 (Yesterday)
Italian Secretary of State for Europe and Edtstadler Support "Green Passport" (March 19)
Online Pre-Travel Clearance for Austrian Borders Successful (March 4)
Read More
Wolfgang Sobotka, Wolfgang Mueckstein, Roberto Fico, Austrian Parliament, EU European Union
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter