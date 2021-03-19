Italian Secretary of State for Europe and Edtstadler Support "Green Passport"

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 11:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler travelled to Rome to meet with some representatives of the Italian government. With her counterpart, the Italian Secretary of State for Europe Vincenzo Amendola, Edtstadler discussed the Europe-wide "Green Passport" for Covid-19 vaccinated, tested and recovered people.

Italian Secretary of State for Europe Vincenzo Amendola (right) and Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (left) met in Rome. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Hans Hofer

During her stay in Rome, Austria's Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler met, among others, with the Italian Secretary of State for Europe Vincenzo Amendola.

"It is necessary to create the legal basis for a digital European vaccination card. The 'Green Passport' for Covid-19 vaccinated, tested and recovered people means …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Kurz Demands Benefits for Covid-19 Vaccinated (February 25)
Edtstadler in Berlin: Demand for Unified European Approach Against Pandemic (February 22)
Italian Interior Minister Met Nehammer (October 27, 2020)
Read More
Vittorio Colao, Vincenzo Amendola, Massimo Garavaglia, Italy, Karoline Edtstadler, Green Passport, EC European Commission, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Antonio Tajani
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter