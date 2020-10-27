Sponsored Content
Italian Interior Minister Met Nehammer
People › Politicians ♦ Published: October 27, 2020; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Italian Interior Minister Lamorgese welcomed her Austrian counterpart Nehammer for a working meeting in Rome. The main discussion topics were the fight against organized crime and illegal trafficking as well as strengthening repatriation agreements with third countries.
Italian Interior Minister Lamorgese (right) and her Austrian counterpart Nehammer (left) met to discuss illegal migration and repatriation agreements with third countries. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
At a working meeting at the Italian Ministry of the Interior in Rome the Italian Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, and her Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer, exchanged views on illegal migration, smuggling of migrants and the strengthening of repatriation agreements with third countries.
Lamorgese highlighted the excellent cooperation between the Italian and the Austrian police forces with regard to the fight against organized crime and illegal trafficking".
However, this fight is not close to being over. …
