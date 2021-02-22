Sponsored Content
Edtstadler in Berlin: Demand for Unified European Approach Against Pandemic
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Some of Germany's top politicians met with Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler in Berlin in order to discuss the joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and strategies against anti-Semitism. All the exchanges led to the conclusion that it is paramount to create unified approaches for testing and vaccines.
German Minister for Europe Michael Roth (left) and his Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler (right) at a working meeting in Berlin. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Hans Hofer
The German Minister for Europe Michael Roth, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn and the Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany Felix Klein welcomed Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler in Berlin.
The main topics of the exchange with the German political and cultural representatives were the fight against the pandemic on a national and European level as well as strategies against anti-Semitism and hate on the Internet. …
