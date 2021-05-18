Sponsored Content
UK and Austria Work on Post-Brexit Agreements
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
During his visit to London, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and with Brexit Minister David Frost. Both the United Kingdom and Austria have reiterated their commitment to bilateral cooperation.
The British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (left) met Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) in London. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg travelled to London, where he met with his counterpart, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Brexit Minister David Frost, among others.…
