Sponsored Content
Brexit: Austria to Receive EUR 16.8 Million to Cushion Impact
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 15:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
To alleviate the likely negative effects of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, the European Commission has set up a reserve, from which EU member states will receive funding. Austria is entitled to EUR 16.8 million, while other member states, which have closer trade links to the leaving party, will receive more.
After Brexit, the EU tries to alleviate the economic effects on the EU member states. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Furfur / Public domain
Austria is to receive EU 16.8 million in 2021 from the reserve proposed by the European Commission to cushion the economic and social consequences of the United Kingdom's exit from the EU.
Ireland, which will be hardest hit, is to receive more than EUR 1 billion. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Schramböck: "UK Will Remain Important Partner in Europe" (December 30, 2020)
Brexit Agreement: Federation of Austrian Industries and WKO Welcome Agreement (December 26, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content