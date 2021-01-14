Sponsored Content
Brexit Agreement: Austria's Economy Significantly Better Off
Published: Yesterday; 16:40
The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) has issued a study in which the effects of the post-Brexit trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union was compared to a no-deal scenario. The results of the study show that the Austrian economy be happy with the negotiated agreement.
A study conducted by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) shows the positive effect on Austria's economy of the post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Herbert Ortner, Vienna, Austria / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) has analyzed the effects of the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Economy.
For the first time, the study authors take into account the new successor trade agreement between the UK and the EU, which was agreed upon by the negotiating parties on December 24, 2020, and provide initial assessments …
