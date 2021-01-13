Sponsored Content
Brexit Has Lasting Impact on Erasmus
Published: Yesterday; 21:35
The Brexit has a huge impact on the European economy and its people. One of the most discussed effects among the younger population is the end of the United Kingdom's participation in the Erasmus+ program. Thousands of European and British students are affected and will now need to seek other opportunities to further their studies abroad.
European universities, like the Vienna University of Economics and Business, are likely to feel the impact of Brexit among its student body. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell [CC0]
As of January 1, 2021, the United Kingdom is treated as a third country with respect to access to Erasmus+.
British students will no longer be able to study at European universities with an Erasmus+ scholarship in the new Erasmus+ program period starting in 2021, nor will EU students in the UK, as the UK will no longer participate in the European flagship program for education, youth and sport. …
