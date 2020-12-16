Sponsored Content
Funding for Erasmus Program Is Increased
Published: 56 minutes ago; 22:55
One of the European Union's most successful programs, the Erasmus+, will once again receive an increase of funding. In 2019 alone, the program supported almost 1 million learning stays abroad and provided funding for more than 100,000 organizations and about 25,000 projects.
The Universitry of Economics and Business in Vienna as well as other Austrian universities are delighted about the internationality of their students. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Maclemo [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
In 2019, the EU's Erasmus+ program supported nearly 940,000 learning stays abroad and provided funding to around 25,000 projects and 111,000 organizations.
Nearly 505,000 students and higher education staff received mobility grants, and more than 192,000 people in vocational education and training were able to spend time abroad.
This is according to the 2019 Annual Report on Erasmus+, published by the European Commission.…
