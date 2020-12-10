Sponsored Content
Exhibition "25 Years of Austria in the EU - Growing in EUrope"
Since this year marked the 25th anniversary of Austria as a member country of the EU, the House of the EU in Vienna will display an appropriate exhibition in its windows until January 7, 2020. This exhibition can also be viewed virtually through a 3D tour, in case a visit to the EU House will not work out.
The exhibition "25 Years of Austria in the EU - Growing in EUrope" can be viewed in the windows of the House of the EU in Vienna until January 7, 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Europäisches Parlament [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
January 1, 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of Austria's accession to the European Union.
Not only the long road to membership, but also Austria's participation in the further development of the largest peace and community project of states in the world is recalled with the eleven-part traveling exhibition "25 Years of Austria in the EU - Growing in EUrope".
