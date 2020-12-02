Sponsored Content
EU Multilateral Christmas Gala in Vienna
Vienna will be the host city of the EU Multilateral Christmas Gala taking place on December 19. The follow-up concert of the "TOGETHER as ONE" event in May will include a special and unique arrangement of Beethoven's 9th Symphony recorded live from the Schlosstheater Schönbrunn.
The Schlosstheater Schönbrunn will be host to the EU Multilateral Christmas Gala 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C. Cossa / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
The year 2020 marks not only the 70th Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations but also the celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday.
The EU Delegation in Vienna highlighted this anniversary in May through the live streamed Europe Day “TOGETHER as ONE” virtual event …
