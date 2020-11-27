Vienna Symphony Orchestra Goes Living Room

Due to the second lockdown in Austria, the majority of public cultural life is at rest. However, the Vienna Symphony Orchestra will be providing some variety with its Living Room Concerts, which will be live-streamed for anyone interested. The concerts will take place every Friday until December 18.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra will also play during the lockdown. / Picture: © Flickr / Franz Johann Morgenbesser (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The stages are closed, the public cultural life is at rest, but the Vienna Symphony Orchestra will be playing nevertheless.

Every Friday until December 18 the orchestra will give live concerts.

The concerts can be watched at prime time at 8.15 pm via live stream on the Vienna Symphony Orchestra website.

The six living room concerts will give those interested the opportunity to get to know the orchestra musicians and the conductor.

"That's when the Vienna Konzerthaus becomes our living room, when orchestra musicians become soloists, when the chief conductor becomes a couch neighbor with whom we can chat about music in a relaxed manner," says the Vienna Symphony Orchestra website.

At the Living Room Concerts, those interested can not only witness a concert, but also get to know the ensemble of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra from soloists to orchestra and conductor.

The moderation is always provided by Axel Brüggemann.

However, there will be a change of pace among the conductors:

While the first three "Living Room Concerts" will be conducted by Chief Conductor Andres Orozco-Estrada, the last three concerts will be conducted by up-and-coming conductor personalities.

For more information, take a look at https://www.wienersymphoniker.at/en/media/streaming.

