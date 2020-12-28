Sponsored Content
Brexit Agreement: Federation of Austrian Industries and WKO Welcome Agreement
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
With regard to the finalized Brexit negotiations, the Federation of Austrian Industries and Chamber of Commerce showed themselves relieved after the EU and the United Kingdom have finally come to an agreement which will regulate the relations between the leaving party and the member countries of the European Union starting from January 1, 2021.
The Federation of Austrian Industries is relieved about the recent agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom concluding the Brexit negotiations. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Buchhändler [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
The EU-UK negotiations were concluded on December 24, just in time for the deadline which was set to December 31.
In Austria, politicians and representatives of the economy are very happy about the fact that the negotiators have found common ground to agree on. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Legal Certainty for British in Austria (December 22)
Ambassador Turner Met Governor of Carinthia (November 12)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content