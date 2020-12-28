Brexit Agreement: Federation of Austrian Industries and WKO Welcome Agreement

With regard to the finalized Brexit negotiations, the Federation of Austrian Industries and Chamber of Commerce showed themselves relieved after the EU and the United Kingdom have finally come to an agreement which will regulate the relations between the leaving party and the member countries of the European Union starting from January 1, 2021.

The Federation of Austrian Industries is relieved about the recent agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom concluding the Brexit negotiations. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Buchhändler [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The EU-UK negotiations were concluded on December 24, just in time for the deadline which was set to December 31.

In Austria, politicians and representatives of the economy are very happy about the fact that the negotiators have found common ground to agree on. …

