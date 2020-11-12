Sponsored Content
Ambassador Turner Met Governor of Carinthia
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
British Ambassador to Austria met Carinthia's Governor Kaiser to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in Austria and also the Brexit negotiations that are in the decisive stage. Turner hopes that the registration of British citizens following the Brexit will be easy and unbureaucratic.
British Ambassador Leigh Turner met Governor of Carinthia Peter Kaiser. / Picture: © LPD Kärnten / Bauer
Due to current developments and ongoing negotiations on Brexit, Leigh Turner, the British Ambassador to Austria and permanent representative of Great Britain to the United Nations, visited Carinthian Governor Peter Kaiser.
Topics were not only the current situation regarding Covid-19 and the associated travel restrictions in Europe, but also the future …
