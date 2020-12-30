Sponsored Content
Schramböck: "UK Will Remain Important Partner in Europe"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Although the United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union's customs union and single market at the end of 2020, Austria's Economics Minister Schramböck assures that "Austria's companies will continue to play a significant role in the UK markets" in the future. The newly negotiated agreement between the UK and the EU will provide a proper framework for these business relations.
Austria's Economics Minister Schramböck assures good cooperation and future business between the UK and Austria. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,
For Austria, the United Kingdom has always been a major trading partner and an important market for Austrian quality products.
This is also reflected in exports amounting to EUR 4.5 billion (2019, 9th place) and imports amounting to EUR 2.8 billion (13th place). …
