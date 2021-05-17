Sponsored Content
Vienna's Subway U2 Will Stop Operation in City Center
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
As part of the construction works for the new subway line U5, the U2 will stop its operation between the stations Rathaus and Karlsplatz until fall 2023. Read below to find out about the details of the construction work and the alternative routes available.
The construction work for the new subway line U5 will directly affect the operation of the U2 in Vienna's City center. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / David Kunz / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
From May 31, Vienna's city center will lose part of its transportation. The major U2 update for the new, fully automatic U5 subway line will begin. …
