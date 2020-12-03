Europe-Wide Innovation Award Goes to Wiener Linien

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Europe-wide Innovation in Politics Award 2020 goes to the research project RemiHub, coordinated, among others, by Wiener Linien and the Vienna University of Technology. RemiHub focuses on the urban parcel delivery and was already tested for different delivery services in Vienna.

The Wiener Linien have won the Innovation in Politics Awards 2020 for the research project "RemiHub". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Martin Ortner (contact via talk) / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The "RemiHub" research project, which tests climate-friendly parcel delivery, wins the Innovation in Politics Awards 2020 in the "Quality of Life" category.

This is the first time that the international prize has come to Austria.

At the European level, special projects that make a difference are brought before the curtain every year. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Top Managers Launch Economy4Future Initiative (November 26)
International Mobility Days 2020 Held Virtually (November 19)
Austrian School Receives VET Innovators Award (November 13)
Read More
Viennese Lines - Wiener Linien, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Ulli Sima, TU - Technische Universitaet Wien - Vienna University of Technology, RemiHub, SDG - Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, Climate Change, Awards
Featured
Update: Lockdown in Austria - What applies from Monday 7 December?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter