Europe-Wide Innovation Award Goes to Wiener Linien
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Europe-wide Innovation in Politics Award 2020 goes to the research project RemiHub, coordinated, among others, by Wiener Linien and the Vienna University of Technology. RemiHub focuses on the urban parcel delivery and was already tested for different delivery services in Vienna.
The Wiener Linien have won the Innovation in Politics Awards 2020 for the research project "RemiHub". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Martin Ortner (contact via talk) / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
The "RemiHub" research project, which tests climate-friendly parcel delivery, wins the Innovation in Politics Awards 2020 in the "Quality of Life" category.
This is the first time that the international prize has come to Austria.
At the European level, special projects that make a difference are brought before the curtain every year. …
