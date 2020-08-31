Metro line U2 is now going more often to Seestadt
The Wiener Linien (Viennese Public Transport Lines) are starting to provide more U2 metros to the end station Seestadt just in time with the start of schools on September 7. From next week on, not only in the morning but also in the afternoon and evening every metro will go to the final station.
With the start of schools, the Wiener Linien are increasing the intervals of U2 metros with its final station Seestadt.
From September 7 on, in the afternoon and evening hours, from 13:00 to 19:00, the metro line U2 is going with every metro train to Seestadt. Before, this used to be only in the morning peak from 05:00 to 08:00. During the rest of the day the final station changed between Aspern Nord and Seestadt.
The increase of metros to Seestadt is due to a rise in passengers as the progress of the constructions in Seestadt moves forward massively, according to Ulrike Sima, city councilor of public transport.
In total it takes 30 minutes from Karlsplatz to Seestadt with the line U2 which provides its passengers with 20 stops and changing possibilities to three metros, 18 trams and 31 bus lines.
"In the afternoon and evening hours, the U2 is available to our passengers every four minutes. This means that we are expanding the service during this period even further and providing even more comfort for U2 passengers," says Wiener Linien Managing Director Günter Steinbauer.