Austrians Cannot Afford Own Home

Fewer and fewer Austrians can afford to own their own home. Compared to 70 percent of the European population owning its own home, only 55 percent of Austrians are able to. Read more about the results of a recent housing study below!

Fewer and fewer Austrians can afford own property when it comes to housing. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Simon Legner (User:simon04), CC BY-SA 4.0

As part of a representative housing study conducted by IMAS International, which surveyed the current housing situation of Austrians in February 2021, 39 percent of all tenants said they wanted to acquire property in the next few years. …

