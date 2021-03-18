Sponsored Content
Two of Austrian Biggest Commercial Real Estate Companies Could Turn to One
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian commercial real estate company Immofinanz AG has decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the s Immo AG. The two companies have considered a merger in the past, but the intentions never succeeded. Whether or not the public takeover offer will be going through this time depends on the General Meeting of s Immo and antitrust approvals.
Two of Austria's biggest commercial real estate companies, Immofinanz and s Immo, could merge in the near future. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / FreeclimbZurich / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Listed Immofinanz AG intends to acquire s Immo AG, in which it currently holds 26.49 percent.
Immofinanz's Management Board and Supervisory Board decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire control pursuant to the Austrian Takeover Act of all outstanding no-par bearer shares of s Immo AG not owned by the bidder, the company announced on March 14. …
