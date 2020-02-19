Sponsored Content
Patrick Zehetmayr Appointed Boss of Erste Group's Commercial Real Estate Activities
Published: Yesterday; 11:28 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Salzburg native, who has almost 30 years of experience in banking and real estate business with Erste Group, was chosen to lead Erste's commercial real estate coverage and financing.
Patrick Zehetmayr (49) is a real estate expert with extensive banking experience. / Picture: © Erste Group
Erste Group Bank AG (Erste Group), which is one of the largest banking groups in Central and Eastern Europe with 16 million customers and more than 2,500 branches in 7 countries, has appointed Patrick Zehetmayr to head the banking group’s commercial real estate business, which encompasses non-residential activities at both the stock-listed company’s holding level and at Erste Bank…
