Financier Ronny Pecik Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Immofinanz

Croatian-Austrian star investor and largest single investor becomes CEO of commercial real estate group Immofinanz AG.

Enlargement of the Executive Board of Immofinanz - Appointment of Ronny Pecik as CEO.

The Supervisory Board of Immofinanz resolved upon the appointment of Ronny Pecik as member of the Executive Board of the company for three years starting with 4 May 2020.

Ronny Pecik will be Chief Executive Officer (CEO). …

