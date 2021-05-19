Berlin - Prague - Vienna: Plan of 4 Hour Rail Connection

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 10:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

Berlin to Prague to Vienna in four hours? A travel time that is now only possible via plane will become reality via a rail connection. A memorandum to this effect was signed by Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.

The travel time on rail from Vienna to Berlin will be reduced to just about four hours. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

Vienna, Prague and Berlin will move closer together. By introducing a new high-speed rail line, the three countries want to decrease the total travel time between Vienna and Berlin to four hours. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Railways Relaunch International Connections (May 17)
New Train Connection Between Prague and Vienna (April 7)
European Year of Rail: Austria's Gewessler Attends Kick-Off Event (March 30)
Read More
Ursula von der Leyen, Transport Industry, Railway Industry, Public Transport, Prague, OEBB Austrian Railways, Leonore Gewessler, Germany, EU European Union, DB Deutsche Bahn, Czech Republic, Berlin, Vienna
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter