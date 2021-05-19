Sponsored Content
Berlin - Prague - Vienna: Plan of 4 Hour Rail Connection
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 10:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Berlin to Prague to Vienna in four hours? A travel time that is now only possible via plane will become reality via a rail connection. A memorandum to this effect was signed by Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.
The travel time on rail from Vienna to Berlin will be reduced to just about four hours. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Vienna, Prague and Berlin will move closer together. By introducing a new high-speed rail line, the three countries want to decrease the total travel time between Vienna and Berlin to four hours. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content