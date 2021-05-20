Vienna Declaration Sets Stage for Climate-Friendly Mobility

Published: 5 hours ago; 13:25

The adoption of the Vienna Declaration at the THE PEP Conference with more than 850 participants from 41 countries, including 46 ministers and state secretaries, has set the stage for environmentally conscious and healthy mobility. Read all about the event below!

Austria's Climate Protection Minister Gewessler (left), current chair of THE PEP Thaler (middle) and Health Minister Mückstein present the Vienna Declaration at the THE PEP conference. / Picture: © BMK / Cajetan Perwein

Under the motto "Building a better future - Setting the course for a new, clean, safe, healthy and inclusive mobility", Austria, represented by the Ministry for Climate Protection and the Ministry of Health, hosted the 5th Ministerial Conference of the UNECE/WHO Pan-European Programme on Transport, Health and Environment (THE PEP) from 17 to 18 May 2021. …

