Austria Continues to Invest In Bicycle Transportation

Austria's Ministry of Climate Protection continues to support the purchase of e-bicycles and transport bikes. Enterprises, associations and individuals will benefit from the increased subsidy amount and a reduction of value-added tax for bicycle repair services.

Austria continues to support the purchase of e-bikes and transport bicycles. / Picture: © Österreich Werbung / Martin Steinthaler

Together with the Austrian businesses affiliated in this sector, Austria's Ministry of Climate Protection will continue to support the purchase of e-bikes, e-transport bikes and transport bikes in 2021.

Enterprises, associations, municipalities and also private people can profit from higher promotions. …

