Vienna's Air As Good As Never Before

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: December 29, 2020; 13:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

Even without the lockdown, Vienna would have had a decent year with regard to air quality. Due to the city's investment into climate protective measures in the recent years, the pollution level has decreased and has lead to the best air quality since measurements began 50 years ago.

In 2020, Vienna's air quality has been higher than ever since measurements began in the 1970s. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Alfred T. Palmer / Public Domain

There is also good news in the year 2020: the air quality in Vienna in 2020 was better than ever since measurements began in the 1970s.

As a result, even before the lockdown, the air in Vienna was at the best level in measurement history; already in 2019, the EU limits were met at all measuring points, something that seemed completely unattainable just ten years ago. …

