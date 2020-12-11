Sponsored Content
Share of E-Cars in New Registrations Exceeds 10 Percent
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
For the first time ever, electronic cars made up more than 10 percent of the new registrations of motor vehicles. Although the numbers of new registered vehicles is far lower compared to last year, the e-mobility sector has seen an obvious increase in numbers over the recent months.
E-mobility is up and coming in Austria, making up more than 10 percent of new motor vehicle registrations. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Ralf Pfeifer
November was a record month in terms of e-mobility.
For the first time, e-cars cracked the 10 percent mark in passenger car registrations and, with 2,067 new registrations, the 2,000 mark was also broken for the first time.
And there is a third first: …
