How Austria Plans its Economic Recovery
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 17 minutes ago; 11:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian government has submitted its final plan for the European Reconstruction fund, in which projects for economic recovery are listed. These planned measures will receive funding of over EUR 3.5 billion by the EU. Find out what the areas of focus for the investments are.
The Austrian government, among them Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (left), Minister of Finance Gernot Blümel (middle) and Labor Minister Martin Kocher (right), have submitted the national plan for the European Reconstruction Fund to the EU. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
Austria has adopted the final national plan for the European Reconstruction Fund in the Council of Ministers at the end of April and submitted it to the EU Commission. …
