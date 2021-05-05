How Austria Plans its Economic Recovery

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 17 minutes ago; 11:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian government has submitted its final plan for the European Reconstruction fund, in which projects for economic recovery are listed. These planned measures will receive funding of over EUR 3.5 billion by the EU. Find out what the areas of focus for the investments are.

The Austrian government, among them Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (left), Minister of Finance Gernot Blümel (middle) and Labor Minister Martin Kocher (right), have submitted the national plan for the European Reconstruction Fund to the EU. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker

Austria has adopted the final national plan for the European Reconstruction Fund in the Council of Ministers at the end of April and submitted it to the EU Commission. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Unemployment Decreases: Austria's Economy Trends Upwards (Yesterday)
Eurochambres President Leitl: Focus on Digital Skills, Education and Qualification (April 21)
Austria Works on Comeback Plan for Life After Covid-19 (April 13)
Read More
Investment Funds, Harald Mahrer, Gernot Bluemel, Funding, EU European Union, Economic Growth, Economic Crisis, Digitisation, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen, WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter