Sponsored Content
Eurochambres President Leitl: Focus on Digital Skills, Education and Qualification
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At a meeting with EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, the Austrian Eurochambres head, Christoph Leitl, and Austrian Chairwoman of the Eurochambres Women Network, Martha Schultz, demanded focus on digital skills, education and qualification of the EU education program Erasmus+ for European reconstruction.
Austrian Eurochambres President Christoph Leitl stressed the importance of digital skills, education and training for the reconstruction of the European economy to EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
The additional opportunities for education and training in the EU education program Erasmus+ and the role of SMEs in European research funding were the focus of a virtual working meeting of the Eurochambres, the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, with Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Eurochambres President Demands Repositioning of EU (January 11)
Eurochambres President Demands Rapid Measures for Businesses (November 11, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content