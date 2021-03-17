Sponsored Content
Austria's Labor Minister Demands More Education and Training Opportunities
Yesterday; 09:45
At an informal Employment and Social Affairs Council, Austria's Labor Minister Martin Kocher and his EU counterparts were discussing employment and social policies that address the recovery from the current crisis. Kocher emphasizes the need for education and training opportunities, which will proof to be useful for getting back to economic strength.
At the EU Employment and Social Affairs Council, Austria's Labor Minister Martin Kocher demands more education and training opportunities. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
EU Labor Ministers, among them Austria's Martin Kocher, took part in the informal Employment and Social Affairs Council to exchange views on Member States' employment and social policies in the context of their recovery plans and strategies to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.
