Corona Short-Time Work in Austria Is Extended
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Labor Minister Martin Kocher has announced a new phase for the so-called Corona Short-Time Work in Austria valid from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021. The conditions of the new phase are similar to the current regulations. The aim for after June is to gradually phase-out the short-time work where possible.
Austria's Labor Minister Martin Kocher (left) and Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) President Harald Mahrer (right) announce the new phase of the Corona short-time work. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
Austria's federal government and the responsible minister Martin Kocher have announced a new Corona short-time work phase.
Phase 4 will be valid from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, and will comprise the following key points: …
