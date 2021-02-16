Sponsored Content
WKO: Austria Needs to End Lockdown in March
Lifestyle & Travel › Food & Drink ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 17:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
After the recent announcement of Austria's federal government to have restaurants, hotels and the cultural sector closed until Easter, the heads of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) demand opening steps for March. They emphasize that all the current tools, such as mass testing, entry tests and stricter distance rules, would allow a safe gradual opening of the currently closed sectors.
Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce wants hotels, restaurants and the event sector to reopen in March. / Picture: © Accor Hotels /Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom
"One week after the first easing measures, no serious decision can yet be made on further opening steps. Now the full effect of the massive increase in broad-based testing must be observed," say President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) Harald Mahrer and WKO Secretary General Karlheinz Kopf.
At the same time, Mahrer and Kopf once again point out that with FFP2 masks, stricter distance rules and the extensive testing options, all the tools are in place to allow the domestic economy to ramp up again in stages and safely. …
