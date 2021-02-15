Sponsored Content
Deadline for Austrian "Reemployment Promise" Gets Extended
Published: Yesterday; 22:05
To further support the hard hit Austrian economy, the Minister of Labor and Minister of Tourism have decided to extend the deadline for the so-called "reemployment promise". This allows employers to lay off their employees and agreeing to re-hire them, once the sector is allowed to open up again. The affected employees receives unemployment benefits without any placement activities by the Austrian Arbeitsmarktservice.
Austria's Labor Minister Kocher (left) and Tourism Minister Köstinger (right) at the announcement of the extension of the deadline for the "reemployment promise". / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Extension of deadline for hiring commitments enables planning security for employees and companies Minister of Labor and Minister of Tourism give tourism employees perspective for professional re-entry
Austria's Minister of Labor Martin Kocher and the Minister of Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger have agreed to extend the deadline for hiring commitments. …
