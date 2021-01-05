Austria's Unemployment Rate at 11 Percent

Crisis-related unemployment, especially due to the lack of a seasonal start in tourism, has a huge impact on the unemployment rate in Austria at the moment. More than 500,000 people are currently seeking for jobs, which is an increase of more than 63,000 compared to the previous. month.

Labor Minister Aschbacher sees a clear impact of the lack of a seasonal start in winter tourism on crisis-related unemployment. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker

The monthly balance of unemployment figures in December shows that crisis-related unemployment currently stands at around 113,000 unemployed people, an increase compared to November.

Overall, 607,704 people were able to get back into employment in 2020.

At the same time, the Covid-19-related global economic crisis, combined with seasonal effects, is having a massive noticeable impact on the labor market. …

