Eurochambres President Demands Rapid Measures for Businesses
At the presentation of the 28th Eurochambres Economic Survey, President of the Association for European Chambers of Commerce Leitl demands "immediate help" for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, the survey results show sharp declines in many economic indicators.
Eurochambres President Christoph Leitl presented the results of the Economic Survey 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
Eurochambres President Christoph Leitl presented the results of the Economic Survey 2021.
The 28th Eurochambres Economic Survey (EES2021), which is based on the responses of over 58,000 companies from 29 countries - including Austria - shows how unprecedentedly the Covid-19 crisis is affecting companies throughout Europe. …
