Eurochambres President Demands Rapid Measures for Businesses

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: 55 minutes ago; 21:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

At the presentation of the 28th Eurochambres Economic Survey, President of the Association for European Chambers of Commerce Leitl demands "immediate help" for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, the survey results show sharp declines in many economic indicators.

Eurochambres President Christoph Leitl presented the results of the Economic Survey 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Eurochambres President Christoph Leitl presented the results of the Economic Survey 2021.

The 28th Eurochambres Economic Survey (EES2021), which is based on the responses of over 58,000 companies from 29 countries - including Austria - shows how unprecedentedly the Covid-19 crisis is affecting companies throughout Europe. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
European Vocational Skills Week: Focus on Green and Digital Transition (Yesterday)
Investor Survey: Vienna Among Top 3 Locations for Real Estate Investments (October 19)
World Statistics Day 2020: New Economic Monitor Shows Austria's Economic Development (October 19)
Read More
WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Surveys, Eurochambres, EU European Union, Economic Indicators, Economic Crisis, COVID-19, Christoph Leitl
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter