Sponsored Content
World Statistics Day 2020: New Economic Monitor Shows Austria's Economic Development
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Statistics Austria has introduced a new economic monitor which shows Austria's economic development over time. Data is updated biweekly and will include more than 80 economic indicators across different sectors and industries. In addition to this monitor, Statistics Austria provides a Covid-19 data collection which focuses also on population, health and education.
Statistics Austria head Tobias Thomas introduces new economic monitor. / Picture: © Statistik Austria/Ranger–Marton
Every October 20, the European Statistics Day draws attention to the importance of trustworthy statistics for society, economy and politics.
In addition, the UN World Statistics Day has been celebrated every five years since 2010 - on 20 October 2020 for the third time, this time under the motto "Connecting the world with data we can trust".
"The need for credible, scientifically …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Public Deficit Amounts to 9.4%, Public Debt to 82.6% of GDP in First Half Year of 2020 (September 30)
Austrian Economy Slumped by 12.1% in Q2 2020 (September 28)
Foreign Trade Has Partially Recovered from Crisis (September 8)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Two New Positive COVID-19 Case, Total of 90 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content