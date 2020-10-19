Sponsored Content
Investor Survey: Vienna Among Top 3 Locations for Real Estate Investments
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Despite the Covid-19 crisis, Vienna is still one of the most attractive European metropolises for real estate investments. According to a recent survey among investors, London, Berlin and Vienna make up the Top 3 locations in which real estate is highly sought.
The Inner City of Vienna is still a highly interesting market for real estate investors from Europe. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor / CC BY-SA 2.5 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)
Real estate investments in Europe's metropolises remain highly sought after the Covid-19 crisis.
This is the result of a survey conducted in September 2020 by the German opinion research institute Kantar among 400 institutional investors in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Great Britain.
In each country, 100 investment professionals from insurance companies, banks, capital investment companies and public funds were questioned. …
