Sponsored Content
Properties for Development in Austria: Location, Location, Location
Lifestyle & Travel › Personal Real Estate ♦ Published: May 30, 2020; 14:49 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Property prices in Austria (average property prices and house price index) continued to show high price dynamics last year. The current average prices for plots, houses and apartments for development can be found below.
Property prices: continued high price dynamics. Location matters. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bestzeller [Public Domain]
According to Statistics Austria, the prices of houses and apartments in Austria rose by 5.8% in 2019 compared to the previous year.
The house price index (HPI) thus shows a significantly higher increase in 2019 than the consumer price index (CPI), which rose by only 1.5% in the same period of the previous year.
In addition to the house price index, which measures the change in residential property prices on a national level, the survey of average property prices, which reflects regional averages, also points to high price dynamics in the property markets. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Where Are Austria's Properties Most Expensive? (June 13, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content