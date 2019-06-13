Where Are Austria's Properties Most Expensive?

Average real estate prices: Building plots, houses and apartments in Vienna and Western Austria most expensive (Picture Lech am Arlberg) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / own photo [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)]

Last year, the average price for building land in Austria was 89 euros per square metre, for condominiums 3,046 euros per square metre and for houses 1,531 euros per square metre.

According to evaluations by Statistik Austria, however, the average prices for building land, houses and apartments calculated for the whole of Austria show large regional differences.

Buildable properties: The location counts

Property values are the central feature of the real estate market, with the location being of major importance.

Particularly sought-after locations were found in urban areas and tourism centres.

In a land price comparison, two well-known winter sports areas are at the top of the list: The municipality of Lech, with an average price per square metre of 1,806 euros over five years, ranks first, followed by the municipality of Kitzbühel with 1,646 euros.

Furthermore, Going am Wilden Kaiser and the jointly evaluated towns of Fiss and Serfaus with average prices of 1,069 euros and 936 euros are among the ten regions with the highest property prices in Austria.

The remaining places are occupied by provincial capitals and districts of the federal capital.

In Salzburg and Innsbruck, the square metre cost around 940 euros.

In Vienna, the districts of Döbling (1,416 euros) and Währing (1,301 euros per square metre) were in the lead.

In the Vienna districts, however, there were also cheaper building plots, and the average prices per square metre were more moderate at 600 to 800 euros in 2018.

The proximity to Vienna was also decisive for the prices in Lower Austria and Northern Burgenland.

Eisenstadt's surroundings, for example, had an average price of 98 euros.

The peripheral regions in the north of Lower Austria and in central and southern Burgenland are the cheapest in the country. In Zwettl (Lower Austria) the average price for building land was 17 euros and in the Jennersdorf district 13 euros.

Even away from the tourist regions and urban centres, land prices in the western provinces of Austria are significantly higher than in the flatter eastern provinces.

Measured by the average transaction prices paid, in 2018, for example, it was not even possible to purchase 2 square metres of building land for 1,000 euros in the Dornbirn district. In the district of Zell am See, the same sum was sufficient for just over 4 square metres. By comparison, buyers in eastern Austria were able to purchase 11 square metres in the Graz area or just under 43 square metres in the Oberpullendorf district for 1,000 euros.

The prices for building plots in Upper Austria and Lower Austria, at 85 euros and 90 euros, were close to the Austrian average of 89 euros per square metre, in Carinthia (58 euros), Styria (58 euros) and Burgenland (50 euros) they were below that, while in Vienna, Salzburg, Vorarlberg and Tyrol the prices for all property types were above the Austrian average.

Regional differences in house and apartment prices

The prices of houses and apartments show regionally similar patterns as the building plots.

In some cases, the prices per square metre for houses were lower than those for apartments, as condominiums are predominantly located in more sought-after locations such as city and town centres.

In addition, the price difference is also due to the lower average quality of the houses compared to the apartments.

Many properties require considerable investment in renovation and maintenance or are demolished at the expense of the buyers. For example, an average 67 square meter apartment in the Feldkirch district cost 268,000 euros, while a comparable property in the state capital of St. Pölten cost 120,000 euros.

An exemplary house on average for Austria cost around 248,000 euros in 2018, with 162 square metres of living space on a 914 square metre property.

In Tyrol, one had to pay 480,000 euros for an average house with a living space of 176 square metres on an 816 square metre plot of land.