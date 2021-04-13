Sponsored Content
Austria Works on Comeback Plan for Life After Covid-19
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Although the Covid-19 crisis might still be very present currently, the Austrian government already tries to prepare for economic reconstruction. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler have presented a plan, which comprises the primary goals of increasing employment, digitally and ecologically transforming the economy and improving Austria as a business location.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (left) presented a "comback plan" for life after the Covid-19 crisis. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The federal government presented initial plans for economic reconstruction after the Covid-19 crisis.
In addition to the need to fight the pandemic with vaccinations and tests, as well as economic aid, the comeback plan will focus in the coming weeks and months on strengthening Austria as a business location and on digital and ecological transformation, as well as job creation. …
