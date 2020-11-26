Austria's Top Managers Launch Economy4Future Initiative

Some of Austria's top managers have launched the economy4future initiative, which focuses on the fight against climate change. The campaign wants to promote dialogue between big companies and young people in order to better shape the economic future in harmony with the resources of the planet.

Some of Austria's top managers have started the association CEOs for Future to promote and accelerate a sustainable transformation of business and society. / Picture: © CEOs FOR FUTURE

"Now is the time to set the course for the future economy and thus counteract the climate crisis," says Karl Kienzl, co-founder of the initiative and former member of the management board of the Federal Environment Agency.

22 top managers and numerous SME representatives have come together and will establish a contemporary mouthpiece for Austria's economy. …

