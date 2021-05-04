Sponsored Content
Unemployment Decreases: Austria's Economy Trends Upwards
Sponsored Content
Austria's economy and employment show signs of recovery. The recent unemployment figures show a decline of about 8.7 percent in April compared to the previous month. Compared to last April, which was one of Austria's first months in the midst of the pandemic, this is a decrease of 32 percent.
Due to decreasing unemployment figures, Austria's Labor Minister Martin Kocher looks confident into the future. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Austria's economy looks confident into the future. Subsequently, the unemployment rate has already decreased and is likely to decrease further.
The monthly balance sheet of unemployment figures in April shows that the number of people registered with the AMS declined significantly over the entire month. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Unemployment Decreases in March (April 7)
Austria's National Budget: EUR 22.5 Billion Deficit (February 3)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content